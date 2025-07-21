Bubic (8-6) allowed three hits and a walk over five scoreless innings Sunday, striking out two and earning a win over the Marlins.

Bubic cruised through five shutout innings on just 66 pitches with little threat from Miami. He left with a 6-0 lead, which may be part of the reason he didn't go deeper in the contest, but his velocity was also down across the board. Specifically, his fastball averaged just 90.5 mph, down from his usual 92.3 mph. Bubic posted a 4.86 ERA in his last six outings before the All-Star break but still owns a terrific 2.38 ERA with a 115:35 K:BB over 113.2 innings. He's currently lined up for a home matchup with Cleveland next weekend.