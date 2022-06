Bubic is the Royals' projected starter for their series opener versus the Angels on Monday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Bubic has just a tenuous grasp on a spot in the rotation. He's allowed seven runs over 9.2 innings in his last two starts, and the southpaw seems like the most likely pitcher to drop out of the rotation once Zack Greinke (elbow) returns, though nothing is official in that regard yet.