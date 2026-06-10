Royals' Kris Bubic: Knocked around in rehab start

Bubic (elbow) yielded six runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk over 1.1 innings in his first rehab start with Triple-A Omaha on Tuesday.

Coming back from left elbow soreness and general arm fatigue, Bubic was sporting his typical velocity in his first outing in nearly a month. Not much else went right, however, as he needed 49 pitches to record four outs. The left-hander will need at least one additional rehab start before rejoining the Royals' rotation, and he will hope to be sharper in that outing.