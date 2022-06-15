Bubic (0-4) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.1 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Giants.

Bubic gave up just one hit and both walks in his first five innings, but the Giants put four of their first five batters on base with hits in the sixth. The southpaw was responsible for all three runs scored, and the Royals couldn't get him off the hook. The 24-year-old still has an unsightly 8.36 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 24:18 K:BB across 28 innings in nine appearances (eight starts). With Zack Greinke (elbow) expected back as soon as Friday, there's not likely to be room in the rotation for Bubic going forward.