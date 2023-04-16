Bubic (0-2) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, pitching five innings during which he allowed five runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out three batters.

Bubic was outstanding in his first two starts this season, allowing just two runs and posting a 13:1 K:BB over 11 innings. The southpaw took a step back Saturday, yielding a season-high 10 hits -- including three extra-base hits off the bat of Sean Murphy -- and five runs. Bubic didn't fool many batters in inducing just eight swinging strikes and recording a season-low three punchouts. He'll look to get back on track in his next outing, which is tentatively slated to come on the road against the Angels.