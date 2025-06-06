Royals' Kyle Wright: Getting closer to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright (shoulder) struck out five and gave up one hit and one walk over 3.2 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Wright's rehab assignment moved up to Triple-A Omaha after beginning at Double-A Northwest Arkansas. The 29-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors since September 2023 with Atlanta due to shoulder surgery and subsequent setbacks. The road back has been long and challenging, and while there may not be a clear spot in Kansas City's rotation, Wright is expected to be activated soon and could contribute out of the bullpen.
