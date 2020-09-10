Harvey will move into the bullpen going forward, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Harvey has turned things around during his last two appearances after struggling mightily to begin the season, but he'll transition to the bullpen with Carlos Hernandez (abdomen) starting for the Royals on Saturday. It's unclear whether the Royals will continue to utilize a six-man rotation or if they'll use five starters for the remainder of the season. Harvey carries an 11.70 ERA and 2.70 WHIP over 10 innings during five appearances (four starts) this year.