site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-matt-reynolds-designated-for-assignment | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Matt Reynolds: Designated for assignment
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Reynolds was designated for assignment by the Royals on Saturday.
Reynolds spent just four days on the Royals' roster, going 0-for-11. The move clears space for Kelvin Gutierrez (elbow) to return from the 45-day injured list.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read