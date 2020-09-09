Reynolds will start at third base and will bat sixth Wednesday against the Indians, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Reynolds was called up from the alternate site Tuesday and started in the Royals' 8-6 win over the Indians, going 0-for-3 with a run scored. In the lineup for the second straight day against a right-handed pitcher (Carlos Carrasco), Reynolds could get at extended trial at the hot corner while Maikel Franco fills in as the Royals' designated hitter in place of the injured Jorge Soler (oblique).