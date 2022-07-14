The Royals placed Taylor (shoulder) on the restricted list Thursday.

Taylor's availability through the All-Star break was already in question after he sat out the Royals' last three games with a right shoulder injury, but he's now officially out for the team's four-game series in Toronto this weekend after he was one of 10 players placed on the restricted list due to his vaccination status. He'll be reinstated from the restricted list coming out of the All-Star break, at which point Taylor could revert to the IL if he needs more time to recover from the shoulder injury. Edward Olivares, Ryan O'Hearn and call-ups Brewer Hicklen and Nate Eaton are expected to serve as Kansas City's primary outfielders this weekend while all of Taylor, Kyle Isbel, Hunter Dozier and Whit Merrifield (toe) are on the restricted list.