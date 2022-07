Taylor went 1-for-1 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rays.

Taylor didn't start Saturday, but he hit for Kyle Isbel in the sixth inning. In the eighth, Taylor put the Royals ahead with a solo shot, which was his first homer since June 25. The outfielder has hit safely in seven of his 11 games in July and now owns a .268/.344/.399 slash line with six long balls, 25 RBI, 27 runs scored and a stolen base in 66 contests overall.