Royals' Michael Taylor: Idle Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taylor is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mariners.
Taylor is in a 1-for-22 slump at the plate over his last six games. Drew Waters gets the start in center field, batting ninth.
