Taylor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Tigers.
Taylor's sixth-inning blast tied the game at 4-4, and it was his third homer in his last five contests. Taylor's gone 8-for-22 (.364) with a triple, nine RBI and five runs scored in that span as he manages to hold onto a regular role in center field despite the Royals being in full-on evaluation mode for their major-league-ready prospects. For the season, the veteran outfielder is slashing a respectable .263/.326/.380 with nine long balls, 40 RBI, 42 runs scored and three steals through 103 games.