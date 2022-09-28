site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Michael Taylor: On bench Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Sep 28, 2022
3:10 pm ET
Taylor isn't starting Wednesday against Detroit.
Taylor is on the bench for the second time in the last three games after he went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, a stolen base and a walk Tuesday. Drew Waters will take over in center field and bat seventh.
