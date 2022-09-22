site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Michael Taylor: Out of Thursday's lineup
Taylor is not in Thursday's lineup against the Twins.
Taylor is in the midst of a 3-for-31 (.097 AVG) slump over his last nine games. Drew Waters will start in center field and bat ninth.
