Taylor went 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Taylor feasted on Detroit pitching this weekend, going 6-for-13 (.462) with three extra-base hits in the three-game series. Sunday's effort was his fifth-multi game in his last seven. The 31-year-old outfielder continues to hold down the starting job in center field. He's up to a .271/.332/.390 slash line with nine home runs, 40 RBI, 44 runs scored and three stolen bases through 387 plate appearances.