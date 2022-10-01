site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-michael-taylor-retreats-to-bench-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Michael Taylor: Retreats to bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taylor isn't starting Saturday against Cleveland.
Taylor started the last two games and went 2-for-6 with a strikeout. Drew Waters will take his place in center field and bat eighth Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read