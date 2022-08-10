site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-michael-taylor-riding-pine-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Royals' Michael Taylor: Riding pine Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 10, 2022
at
4:22 pm ET
•
1 min read
Taylor isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.
Taylor is resting after he went 3-for-14 with two runs, a walk and three strikeouts over the last four games. Kyle Isbel will shift to center field while Michael Massey enters the lineup at second base.
More News
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
18D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
19D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
23D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read