Royals' Michael Taylor: Riding pine
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Taylor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Guardians.
Taylor is hitting .147 with three runs and one steal over his last 10 games. Drew Waters will start in center field and bat fifth.
