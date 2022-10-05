site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Michael Taylor: Still not starting
Taylor isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland.
Taylor went 0-for-8 with two runs and two strikeouts over his last two games and will head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Drew Waters will take over in center field and bat sixth.
