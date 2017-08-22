Royals' Miguel Almonte: Likely done for season
Almonte (shoulder) was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a right rotator cuff strain.
While Almonte will be eligible to return in late September, given the nature of the injury a return is unlikely and this move will probably serve as the end of his 2017 season. One of the top pitching prospects in the Royals' system, Almonte started this season at Double-A Northwest Arkansas before working his way up to earning big league duties, pitching an inning of work out of the bullpen on two different occasions for the Royals.
