The Royals designated Anderson for assignment Saturday.

Anderson's move off the 40-man roster clears a spot for right-hander Hunter Harvey, whom the Royals acquired from the Nationals on Saturday. Over 34.2 innings out of the bullpen this season, Anderson logged a 4.15 ERA and struck out 29 batters across 34.2 innings with Kansas City. He's under contract at a modest $1.58 million salary for 2024, so it wouldn't be surprising if another reliever-needy team put in a waiver claim for Anderson.