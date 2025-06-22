Cameron (2-3) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Padres.

Cameron allowed a run in each of the second and third innings, but he exited down 2-1 in the sixth. This is just the second time in eight outings he's given up multiple runs, though both of those instances have been in his last three starts. He wasn't going to be purely dominant forever, and there's little reason to be concerned about his performance, though the two strikeouts Saturday matched his season low. The 25-year-old has a 2.08 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB through 47.2 innings over eight starts. Cameron is tentatively projected for a tough home start versus the Dodgers in his next outing.