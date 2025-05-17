The Royals recalled Cameron from Triple-A Omaha on Saturday.

This was an expected move with Seth Lugo (finger) set to miss his scheduled start. However, it now looks like Cameron may be making more than a spot start, as both Lugo and Cole Ragans (groin) were placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday. If Cameron holds his own against the Cardinals on Saturday, he'd be the logical choice to continue filling one of the two rotation spots left vacant by Lugo and Ragans. As such, Cameron could be an intriguing fantasy pickup -- he pitched 6.1 scoreless, one-hit innings in his MLB debut against the Rays on April 30 and has impressed in Triple-A this season, posting a 3.31 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 38:13 K:BB over 32.2 frames.