The Royals optioned Cameron to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday.

Cameron took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his major-league debut Wednesday against the Rays, ultimately tossing 6.1 scoreless frames on one hit and five walks with three strikeouts en route to picking up a win. With Cameron being sent back down to the minors, the Royals must feel good about Cole Ragans' (groin) ability to make his next start. Cameron has certainly earned the right to be first in line the next time the big club needs a starter.