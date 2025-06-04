Cameron and the Royals won't play the Cardinals on Wednesday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The two teams will play each other twice Thursday to make up for Wednesday's contest, and Cameron will get the nod to start the earlier game, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. The 25-year-old southpaw has been extremely effective through his first four MLB starts, logging a 1.05 ERA and 0.82 WHIP alongside a 16:8 K:BB across 25.2 innings.