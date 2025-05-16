Cameron will be called up for a spot start Saturday against the Cardinals, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

The left-hander covered 6.1 scoreless frames in his MLB debut April 30 while Cole Ragans was banged up, and a similar situation with Seth Lugo (finger) will provide an opening for Cameron to rejoin the big-league rotation Saturday. It may be another short stay in the majors for the 25-year-old, however, since Lugo isn't expected to require a stint on the injured list. Cameron has been pitching well at Triple-A Omaha this year with a 3.31 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 38:13 K:BB across 32.2 innings.