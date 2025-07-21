The Royals are expected to call Hill up from Triple-A Omaha, and he'll likely pitch as soon as Tuesday against the Cubs, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The 45-year-old lefty will become the oldest active player in the majors once he joins the Royals for what will be his 21st season in the big leagues with his 14th different team. The Royals haven't clarified their plans for Hill, but he'll likely start or pitch in bulk relief while essentially operating as the fifth member of their rotation until either of Michael Lorenzen (oblique) or Cole Ragans (shoulder) return from the injured list. After joining the organization on a minor-league deal May 14, Hill reported to Triple-A at the beginning of June and turned in a 5.36 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 48:25 K:BB in 42 innings with Omaha. He had pitched more effectively over his last two outings, however, striking out 11 while allowing one earned run in seven innings.