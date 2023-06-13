Yarbrough (head) will throw a three-inning live batting practice Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The Royals placed Yarbrough on the injured list May 8 after he got hit in the head by a line drive, and they later shifted him to the 60-day IL. He won't be eligible to return until July, but Wednesday's session will be useful in determining next steps for the 31-year-old southpaw.