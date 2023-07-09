The Royals will reinstate Yarbrough (head) from the 60-day injured list to start Sunday's game in Cleveland, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Yarbrough will be returning to the Kansas City rotation for his first start since May 7, when he exited an outing against Oakland midway through the sixth inning after being struck on the head by a line drive. The veteran southpaw suffered multiple head fractures and was eventually moved to the 60-day IL, but he'll be cleared to return in close to the minimum amount of time on the heels of a successful rehab assignment. Between stops in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and at Triple-A Omaha, Yarbrough submitted a 2.55 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 20:2 K:BB in 17.2 innings. He built up to six innings and 81 pitches in his most recent outing for Omaha on Tuesday and shouldn't face any major workload restrictions in his return to the big leagues.