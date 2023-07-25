Yarbrough (3-5) yielded one run on six hits over six innings Monday, striking out one and earning a win over Cleveland.

Yarbrough fired five scoreless frames before the Guardians finally broke up the shutout in the sixth inning. He's given up five runs across 17.2 frames (2.55 ERA) in three starts this month since returning from the 60-day injured list. The 31-year-old lefty lowered his season ERA to 4.70 with a 24:9 K:BB through 44 innings this season. Yarbrough is currently projected for a home matchup against the Twins this weekend.