Ohtani (elbow) is expected to sign with the Blue Jays, JP Hoornstra of DodgerNation.com reports.

Meanwhile, Ben Nicholson-Smith and Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca report that Ohtani has not made his decision yet, and there's no timeline for when the two-way superstar will determine his landing spot in free agency. The momentum at least seems to be in Toronto's corner at the moment, but perhaps it's not a done deal just yet. Per Hoornstra, the Dodgers and Angels were the other two finalists for Ohtani along with the Blue Jays.