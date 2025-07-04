Cobb received an injection in his left hip earlier in the week and is slated to resume throwing Saturday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Cobb has received multiple injections to address the inflammation in his hip, which has kept him on the injured list all season. The Tigers will likely look to get the 37-year-old back on a mound shortly after he restarts his throwing program, though it remains to be seen when he'll restart his rehab assignment in the minors.