Lange allowed a run on one hit but managed to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Royals. He struck out one.

Lange allowed his first run since early April, a streak of 16 consecutive appearances, but he was still able to shut the door for his ninth save in 10 chances. The righty has firmly established himself as Detroit's closer, and he has a sparkling 1.27 ERA and 28 strikeouts across 21.1 innings so far this year.