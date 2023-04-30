Lange recorded his third save of the season in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, giving up two hits and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The right-hander made things interesting as he needed 23 pitches (15 strikes) to protect a 7-4 lead, but Lange eventually struck out Ryan Mountcastle to end the matinee. Lange hasn't been tagged with a run in eight straight appearances, posting a 13:2 K:BB through 8.1 innings over that stretch, and while Jason Foley has also been effective in a high-leverage role for Detroit, Lange appears to be tightening his hold on the closer job.