Lange (1-0) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, giving up one hit and striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

With the score tied 3-3, Lange came in to face the bottom of the Cleveland order and worked around a two-out double by Tyler Freeman. The right-hander then got rewarded for his efforts when Kerry Carpenter launched a walkoff homer in the bottom of the frame -- the third straight game the Tigers won in walkoff fashion, tying a club record. Lange hasn't had many save opportunities so far, but he's been effective if not exactly dominant when called upon, posting a 2.35 ERA and 5:4 K:BB through 7.2 innings.