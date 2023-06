Lange (4-2) tossed a scoreless 10th inning and earned a win over Atlanta on Monday.

Lange needed just four pitches to work a clean inning and earned the win after Detroit walked off in the 10th. He was crushed with seven runs over his previous three outings but clearly the Tigers still trust him in a late-inning role. He's sporting a 3.29 ERA and 37:14 K:BB through 28 appearances.