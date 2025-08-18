The Tigers reinstated Lange (lat) from the 60-day injured list Monday.

Lange will return to the Detroit bullpen for the first time since May 2024, after he's faced a long road back from the right lat surgery he underwent last July. The right-handed reliever has experienced a couple setbacks this season and had been pulled off a rehab assignment shortly before the All-Star break, but he returned to action for Triple-A Toledo on July 20 and allowed just one earned run in 6.2 innings over his final seven appearances to earn himself another opportunity with the big club. The Tigers opened up a spot in the bullpen and on the 26-man active roster for Lange by optioning left-hander Bailey Horn to Triple-A.