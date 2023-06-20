Lange pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the save in Monday's 6-4 win over the Royals. He did not allow any hits or walks.

Despite having 38 strikeouts this year in just 29.1 innings, Lange did not record any Monday, though he still managed to retire the side in order on 12 pitches. The righty is now 11-for-13 in save opportunities this season with a 3.99 ERA overall. He's struggled some lately, though, allowing two or more runs three times in just eight appearances this month. However, Lange should stick in the closer role for a Detroit team that doesn't have many other established end-game options.