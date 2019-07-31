Tigers' Alex Lange: Traded to Tigers
Lange was traded along with Paul Richan from the Cubs to the Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for Nicholas Castellanos, Craig Mish of FNTSY Sports Radio reports.
Lange was taken with the 30th-overall pick by the Cubs back in 2017. He doesn't look like much more than a back-end starter or reliever as neither his repertoire nor command are particularly impressive. In 216.1 innings as a professional, he owns a 4.62 ERA, a 20.7 percent strikeout rate and a 9.2 percent walk rate.
