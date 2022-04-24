Meadows went 2-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Rockies.
Meadows was a driving force in the easy 13-0 Detroit win, which continued his strong start with his new team. The outfielder is batting .325 this season and has six RBI and eight runs scored across 11 games. Meadows is still seeking his first home run in a Detroit uniform, but that should come soon enough if he keeps making solid contact at the plate.
