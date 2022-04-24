Meadows went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Rockies.

Meadows is riding a modest four-game hitting streak, and he's likely been Detroit's best offensive player with a team-high nine RBI and .888 OPS this season. He's still hitting the bench regularly against lefties, but the outfielder should produce enough against right-handed pitchers to remain a strong fantasy asset.