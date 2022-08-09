Meadows (Achilles) is expected to report to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Meadows completed some on-field hitting and baserunning Tuesday and appears to have demonstrated enough progress from his left and right Achilles' tendon strains to put his health to the test in a game setting. According to Woodbery, the Tigers plan on having Meadows serve as a designated hitter in his first rehab start before gradually getting exposure to right field, where he should play on a near-everyday basis whenever he's cleared to return from the 10-day injured list. Since Meadows has been out of commission for just under two months, Woodbery speculates that the 27-year-old will stay in the minors for 7-to-10 days before making his return to the Detroit lineup.