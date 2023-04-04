Meadows out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Houston.
The lefty-hitting Meadows had started each of his team's first four games but will take a seat Tuesday as the Astros bring left-hander Framber Valdez to the hill. Eric Haase replaces Meadows in left field.
