Meadows (Achilles) will not return in July, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
He is still not running, and manager A.J. Hinch said he would have a better idea on a timeline once Meadows begins a running program. With strains in both his left and right Achilles and no clear timetable to return, Meadows is a tough stash in leagues with no IL spots.
