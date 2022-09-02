Meadows (Achilles) announced Friday that he won't be returning this season while he works through some mental health struggles.

Meadows' first year in Detroit didn't go anything close to how he would have hoped. He dealt with vertigo and battled COVID-19 before dealing with bilateral tendinitis in his Achilles tendons. He revealed Friday that he'd been battling mental health issues alongside those physical problems. He's been back in the clubhouse for the past few weeks but won't attempt to get back on the field, instead continuing to work on his mental health in preparation to return to form next season.