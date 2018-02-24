Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Held out Saturday as precaution
Hardy was held out of Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays due to shoulder tightness, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Specifics regarding the issue remain unclear, but the Tigers are saying Hardy was simply held out for precautionary measures. His status should clear up as he's further evaluated in the coming days.
