Tigers' Drew Anderson: Charged with blown save Wednesday

Anderson allowed two runs on a hit and a walk across 1.1 innings of relief and was charged with a blown save in Wednesday's 10-9, extra-innings loss to the Orioles. He struck out two.

Detroit starter Tarik Skubal left the game with two outs in the seventh inning, and Kyle Finnegan and Anderson proceeded to allow a total of four runs while only retiring four batters combined. For Anderson, the subpar outing saddled him with his sixth blown save of the season. The righty now has a 4.33 ERA and 1.32 WHIP across 62.1 innings this year, and he remains a middling fantasy option due to his role in the middle of Detroit's bullpen without a clear path to saves or wins.