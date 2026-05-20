Tigers' Drew Anderson: Confirmed for start Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson will be the Tigers' starting pitcher in Wednesday's game versus the Guardians, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Anderson will be making his first start at the major-league level since Aug. 7, 2021. The 32-year-old has offered a mixed bad in a long-relief role this season, posting a bloated 4.67 ERA but with a 31:12 K:BB across 27 frames. Anderson went four innings and threw 46 pitches in his last outing, so he'll be in line for a limited workload against the Guardians. Though Anderson could earn additional turns through the rotation if he performs well Wednesday, Troy Melton (elbow) could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list the next time Detroit requires a fifth starter.