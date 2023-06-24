Rodriguez (finger) felt "fantastic" following his live batting practice session Saturday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Rodriguez threw about 50 pitches over three simulated innings during Saturday's session, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. There didn't seem to be any issues with Rodriguez's performance, so now the next step figures to be a rehab assignment before potentially returning to Detroit's rotation in early July.
